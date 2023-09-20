A golf cart is seen in this file image. (Getty Images)

Residents in Pointe Dume recently needed a reminder from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department about how to safely use their golf carts.

A not-so-subtle tweet was posted Tuesday “due to the recent increase in reported and unreported golf cart collisions in the Pointe Dume area,” the Malibu/Lost Hills station stated.

No details about any specific incidents were shared but the tweet was accompanied by public safety information that implied some juveniles may have been involved in the bad behavior as well.

A summary of the Sheriff’s Department’s bullet points included the following:

Golf carts are NOT street legal unless you operate the cart on a highway designated for such use

Golf Carts can only be operated by licensed drivers and must be insured and registered with the DMV

Any parent allowing their child to drive any vehicle, including a golf cart, can be cited with a misdemeanor that could result in criminal prosecution

The Sheriff’s Department also warned that any juvenile found operating a golf cart could be subject to an unlicensed driver citation that could result in the DMV postponing their licensing until the age of 18.