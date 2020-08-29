Outrage over L.A. sheriff’s deputies sharing photos of Kobe Bryant crash prompts tougher California privacy law

Fans gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles after his death on Jan. 26, 2020. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Amid outrage over Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies sharing graphic photos from the helicopter crash that killed Lakers star Kobe Bryant, the California Senate on Friday approved a bill that would make it a crime for first responders to take pictures of dead people for reasons other than official investigations.

The bill, which had previously been approved by the Assembly, must still be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) introduced the bill in response to reports that deputies shared photographs of the scene of the Jan. 26 crash that killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others in Calabasas.

Gipson said he was “mortified” to hear that first responders shared unauthorized photos from the crash scene.

