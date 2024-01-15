In a long-awaited announcement, the USC Trojans’ star quarterback Caleb Williams has declared for the NFL draft.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport broke the news on X, formerly Twitter, adding that Williams’ decision had been expected.

“No surprise for one of the most talented prospects,” he wrote.

Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy as the top player in college football in 2022, has been coveted by NFL teams for years, though this upcoming draft in April will be the first for which he is eligible.

He is a strong contender to be the first overall pick, though the three teams at the top of the order — the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots — all could either draft a quarterback, draft another position or trade their pick to another team more in need of a passer.

According to Rapaport, Williams is not picky about which team picks him.

“The Heisman trophy winner enters the process excited for whoever ends up selecting him,” Rapaport reported.