A man was arrested after authorities found over $1.2 million dollars worth of methamphetamine in a Ventura County drug bust.

The suspect was identified as Erick Montoya, 32, from Downey, by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were investigating a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization that was responsible for transporting large amounts of meth, fentanyl and cocaine into the U.S.

The drug ring would smuggle the meth in liquid form before converting it into a solid “crystal” form after arriving in the country, authorities said.

Once crystalized, the meth was transported in bulk by drug couriers to wholesale customers across the Southland.

On Aug. 18, investigators received information that a large drug shipment would be heading to Fillmore.

A man was arrested after authorities found over $1.2 million dollars worth of methamphetamine in Ventura County on Aug. 18, 2023. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

During the operation, investigators spotted Montoya parked in an SUV in front of a McDonald’s on the 900 block of Ventura Street.

Montoya was detained at the scene and a police K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics inside his vehicle.

While searching Montoya’s car, authorities discovered around 56 pounds of meth, several thousand dollars of suspected drug revenue, multiple cell phones and several grams of cocaine.

The total street value of the drugs was estimated at over $1.2 million dollars.

Montoya was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility. The case will be presented to the Ventura County DA’s Office for filing.