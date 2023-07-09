Beyonce Knowles and her mother Tina are seen at the 40th NAACP Image Awards on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009,in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Authorities are investigating after thieves stole millions of dollars worth of cash and jewelry from the home of Tina Knowles – the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

Knowles’ entire safe was discovered stolen by “someone from [her] camp,” at the fashion designer’s Hollywood home on Wednesday morning, TMZ reported.

No one was home at the time of the burglary, and there is no information on any suspects or how they were able to get inside the home.

The LAPD is handling the investigation.

This isn’t the first time Tina Knowles’ house has been targeted; in April, a man was arrested after a foot chase for allegedly throwing rocks at her mailbox.

Her mailbox sustained minor damage and she declined to press charges.