Authorities located and seized over 100 pounds of fireworks from a residence in Oxnard on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Oxnard Police Department, officers served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Monet Court around 1:48 p.m. after receiving information regarding the sale of illegal fireworks at the residence.

A search of the home led to the discovery of 100.8 pounds of illegal fireworks, including numerous “mortar” style fireworks that explode in the air.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested for possession of dangerous fireworks and was booked into the Oxnard Police Department Jail.

The Oxnard Police Department reminds residents that all fireworks, even those classified as “safe and sane” are illegal in Oxnard and that citations carry a fine of up to $1,000.

A list of phone numbers and ways to report the use of illegal fireworks in Oxnard is listed below:

Fireworks Cell Phone Line: 805-307-6308

805-307-6308 Fireworks Hotline: 805-394-5884

805-394-5884 Oxnard Police Department Non-Emergency: 805-385-7740

805-385-7740 Fireworks Tips via email: fireworks@oxnardpd.com

Residents are asked not to call 911 to report fireworks.