Authorities in San Bernardino recently seized 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks from two suspects.

According to a tweet sent out by the San Bernardino Police Department, officers contacted two people who were believed to be selling illegal fireworks.

Further investigation yielded eight boxes of illegal fireworks in the suspects’ vehicle.

When police searched the home of one of the victims, they found another 200 boxes of illegal fireworks.

Both suspects were arrested on felony charges.