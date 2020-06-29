Over 1,000 teddy bears outside L.A. City Hall support Black Lives Matter in ‘Bear The Truth’ demonstration

Over 1,000 teddy bears lined the lawn outside Los Angeles City Hall Sunday for the “Bear The Truth” pop-up art curation to honor the Black Lives Matter movement and encourage conversations about race.

The organizers, a group of local women, said the demonstration is meant to begin the difficult conversation about racial inequality between children and families, with each toy representing a child from Los Angeles.

“We feel that this is a tangible way for kids to understand racism and what’s going on,” one of the founders, Sydni Wynter, said.

The segment aired on the KTLA 5 News on June 28, 2020.

