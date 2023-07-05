In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

Over $109 million in illegal cannabis was seized by California authorities during a statewide crackdown.

The operation saw a 104 percent increase in illegal cannabis products seized during the Q2 period of April through June 2023, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

In total, authorities seized:

-120,970 illegal cannabis plants

-66,315 pounds of cannabis flower

-$223,809 in cash

-92 search warrants were served

-19 firearms were confiscated

The total retail value of the seized cannabis amounts to $109,277,688.94, officials said. From January through March 2023, officials seized $52 million in unlicensed cannabis and cannabis products.

The Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce was created in 2022 and includes more than two dozen local, state, and federal partners working together to “disrupt the illegal cannabis market.”

Operation Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Percent Change Search Warrants Served 21 92 338% Pounds of Cannabis Seized 31,912 66,315.01 108% Retail Value of Cannabis Seized $52,644,020.50 $109,277,688.94 108% Cannabis Plants Eradicated 52,529 120,970 130% Firearms Seized 4 19 375% Money Seized $12,602 $223,809 1776% California’s statewide cannabis taskforce statistics between Q1 and Q2 in 2023. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

“This well-orchestrated task force continues to reach new heights on shutting down a variety of illicit operations that range from dispensaries to indoor grow houses to outdoor cultivations sites among other facets in the illegal supply chain,” said David Bess, Chief of Enforcement for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Through our expertise in addressing environmental concerns, including contamination, hazardous waste, and banned pesticides, we collaborate to eliminate the adverse impact of the illegal cannabis market,” said Hansen Pang, a chief investigator with the Department of Toxic Substances Control.