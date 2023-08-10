Over 80 cats up for adoption after being rescued from a hoarding situation at an Eastvale apartment. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

Over 80 cats are available for adoption after being rescued from a possible hoarding incident in Eastvale.

The felines were impounded by crew members after being found in an apartment by Department of Animal Services officials.

The large group of cats were transported to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus where they received medical checkups and veterinary care.

All the cats have been indoor apartment cats, so they are currently enjoying some extra space and sunshine at the DAS shelter in San Jacinto.

Due to being indoors most of the time, officials said the cats are enjoying the extra space and plenty of sunshine while being housed at the shelter.

“Due to their living conditions, most of them are shy but they are healthy and ready for a new home,” said Kim Youngberg, assistant director of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Over 80 cats up for adoption after being rescued from a hoarding situation at an Eastvale apartment. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

Over 80 cats up for adoption after being rescued from a hoarding situation at an Eastvale apartment. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

The introverted cats of the group will match well with extroverted cats or people who want companionship, she noted.

“Over time, the cats will get to know their new owners and come out of their shell,” she said. “Right now, they are adjusting to a new world that is so different from the one they knew.”

No further details were provided on the cats’ owner or the apartment’s specific location.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering the cats can email shelterinfo@rivco.org. The San Jacinto Valley campus is located at 581 S. Grand Ave.