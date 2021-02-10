Overdoses suspected after 2 Orange Coast College students found dead in dorms

Orange Coast College officials confirmed Wednesday that two students were found dead in separate dormitory units on the Costa Mesa campus within a 24-hour period, the apparent victims of unrelated drug overdoses.

An 18-year-old student, identified by the Orange County coroner’s office as Amonie Denise Palmer of Costa Mesa, was discovered unresponsive in her room Tuesday morning at the Harbour, a new residence opened to students this fall.

Supervising Deputy Coroner Erica Arellano confirmed Palmer’s identity Wednesday and noted the time of death as 10:46 a.m., shortly after paramedics were called to the scene. A cause of death is unknown, because an autopsy and toxicology report are still pending, but Arellano said there were no signs of trauma.

Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez broke the news of Palmer’s death to students, faculty and staff Tuesday.

