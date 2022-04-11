A man who was having an overdose was saved by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies who administered the anti-opioid overdose medication naloxone during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop happened April 5 on Highway 101, west of Goleta, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation, but when they approached the vehicle they discovered a man who was “purple in the face and had labored breathing.”

The two deputies removed the man from the vehicle and called for an ambulance. One of the deputies pulled out his department-issued Naloxone anti-opioid nasal spray — commercially available as Narcan — and administered it on the man.

An ambulance arrived shortly later to transport him to the hospital. The man is expected to survive, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Lompoc, was arrested at the scene.

Deputies recovered a large quantity of suspected meth during a traffic stop near Goleta on April 5, 2022. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

As deputies searched the vehicle, they recovered about 914 grams (2.01 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine.

The woman was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and was cited for various illegal drug offenses.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to charge the woman with possession of narcotics for sales.

The Sheriff’s Office also used the opportunity to remind residents about California’s 911 Good Samaritan law which allows for a person to call 911 or contact authorities to report a person who is overdosing without fear of facing criminal charges.

The law reads in part: “It shall not be a crime for any person who experiences a drug-related overdose, as defined, who, in good faith, seeks medical assistance, or any other person who, in good faith, seeks medical assistance for the person experiencing a drug related overdose, to be under the influence of, or to possess for personal use, a controlled substance, controlled substance analog, or drug paraphernalia, under certain circumstances related to a drug-related overdose that prompted seeking medical assistance if that person does not obstruct medical or law enforcement personnel.”