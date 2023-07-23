A search and rescue dog had to be airlifted to safety after it overheated during a search for a missing hiker on July 23, 2023. (LASD)

Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department airlifted one of their search and rescue canines out of the mountains after it became overheated during a search for a missing hiker, authorities announced on Sunday.

Authorities were searching for missing 53-year-old Colin Brian Walker who was last seen on July 15 near a trailhead in Monrovia.

Surveillance video from a nearby resident captured Walker heading toward the trailhead around 6:23 a.m. He has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

It is unclear exactly how long the search and rescue dog had been working with teams in the mountains Sunday, but tactical medics with LASD’s air rescue team landed in the area of Clamshell Peak “to airlift the canine to safety and provide cooling measures,” authorities said.

Colin Brian Walker seen in a personal photo and on security camera the morning he was last seen. (South Pasadena Police Department)

No update on the dog’s condition was provided.