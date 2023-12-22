Strong overnight downpours led to flooded streets and freeway collisions, causing a headache for Los Angeles-area motorists Friday morning.

One of the most impacted areas was in Boyle Heights, where heavy flooding beneath a railroad bridge prompted officials to eventually close Soto Street between Washington and Pico boulevards.

At one point, the water was 4 to 5 feet deep, causing at least one motorist to get stuck for several minutes.

A Metro bus passes through a flooded area of Soto Street in Boyle Heights on Dec. 22, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

The driver eventually got the car through the flooded area, but water came pouring out of the vehicle once a door was opened.

The driver and passengers were OK; however, that’s exactly what you don’t want to do, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

The water had receded to about 2 to 3 feet deep as of 4 a.m., but the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said it would keep the road closed until further notice.

Multiple collisions were reported on the 101 Freeway near the 170 transition as the heaviest showers fell overnight.

At least one driver was transported to a local hospital following one of the incidents.

Emergency crews responded to a collision on the 101 Freeway on Dec. 22, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

As for the rain, the area of low pressure has moved offshore and should bring drier conditions through the morning and afternoon hours Friday.

“We’re not going to see widespread blanket rain. Certainly not through Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties but a pop-up thunderstorm over these saturated areas could still cause some issues,” KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

By Saturday, we are looking at a possible stray shower or two but mostly sunny skies and “smooth sailing through the weekend,” Henry said.