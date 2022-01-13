Overnight fire destroys 8 vehicles, damages several others in Santa Clarita; arson team called

An arson team is investigating after several cars and a carport were burned when a fire erupted in Santa Clarita early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 27300 block of Camp Plenty Road, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving firefighters found several cars engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to the carport before being knocked down by firefighters in about 30 minutes, the spokesperson said.

Evacuations of nearby residential units were underway as crews worked to douse the flames.

In total, video from the scene showed eight vehicles destroyed by the fire.

Several more vehicles in a separate car port about 20 feet away also suffered severe damage from the radiant heat. Video showed portions of the vehicles that were facing the fire had melted away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.