The Los Angeles metropolitan area received more soaking rain overnight, causing additional weather-related problems.

In Brentwood, a large eucalyptus tree fell onto power lines and across the road at 12660 Montana Ave. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews worked into the morning to repair the damage. The road remained closed as of 6 a.m.

Another tree fell across the road and onto a car at Burnside Avenue and Pico Boulevard in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

LADWP’s map showed roughly two dozen isolated power outages across the region.

The overnight rain and mountain snow were part of the second wave of a storm system moving through Southern California.

Coastal areas and valleys are expected to receive 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain through Wednesday with higher totals expected in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of 30-50 miles per hour are possible, NWS said.

Snowfall in the mountains will range from 2 to 6 inches below 5,000 feet and 8 to 16 inches above 5,000 ft.