The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating what led up to the shooting death of a man at a party in Gardena.

According to LASD, deputies from the Compton Station responded to the 100 block of West 155th Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning on calls of a gunshot victim.

Upon arriving on scene, they found the victim, only identified as an 18 to 21-year-old Black man, had been transported to a local hospital for apparent gunshot wounds to the chest. He was subsequently pronounced deceased, authorities said.

Deputies later discovered that two additional gunshot victims – both 18-year-old men – were also transported to area hospitals. They were listed in stable condition.

“Investigators learned there was a party going on at the business location when a fight ensued between two males and gunshots were heard,” LASD said in a statement.

No suspect or vehicle information has been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

The deadly party shooting comes just hours after a man was shot at a gathering in Long Beach following an altercation that escalated into gunfire.