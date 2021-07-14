Overnight shooting in Leimert Park neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded; Search for gunman underway

An early morning shooting left one man dead and another wounded in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West 43rd Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Arriving officers found a vehicle with two men inside who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victims were believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, the spokesperson said.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

The second victim was listed in critical condition.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots.

Investigators have not released a description of a suspect, or suspects in the shooting.

There was also no known motive for the shooting.