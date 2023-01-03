A winter storm brought showers to Southern California overnight, but forecasters say we can expect much heavier rain later this week.

Showers remained mostly light to moderate with rain totals expected to reach between .25 and .6 of an inch by late Tuesday morning.

We are expecting the rain to taper off Tuesday afternoon, possibly allowing for some sunshine to break through.

Forecasters are calling for showers to return Wednesday morning ahead of the big blast of moisture slated to arrive on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday could measure from 1.5 inches up to 3 inches, according to the Weather Service. Up to 6 inches of rain could fall in the mountains and foothills.

Temperatures are expected to remain on the warmer side for a winter storm which means snow, although heavy, will remain at the higher elevations through early Friday.

Video showed a chaotic scene in Running Springs early Tuesday as snow left drivers stopped on the roadway and in need of tire chains.

Snow levels could drop to the 5,000 foot mark Friday through Sunday.

Forecasters are warning that this week’s wet weather could cause downed trees, power outages, flooding and a risk of debris flows in and near recent burn areas.

Although showers should tapper off again this weekend, we are expecting more rain to arrive next week.