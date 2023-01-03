Stormy weather left motorists driving in a winter wonderland in the San Bernardino County Mountains overnight.

Video showed snowfall in the Running Springs area caused gridlock for travelers on Highway 18.

Several vehicles had to pull over to put on chains, while others spun out on the roadway leading to Big Bear.

Good Samaritans were seen helping stuck drivers free themselves and get back on their way.

Lake Arrowhead was also slammed with heavy snow, which started around 2 a.m.

Snow plows did their best to clear the roadways but chains are still required for traveling in the mountains.

Tuesday’s snow is just the beginning of what promises to be several days of rain and snow around the Southland, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm temperatures for a winter storm are expected to keep snow levels above 5,000 feet through the weekend.