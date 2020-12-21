Overturned big rig prompts closure of NB 5 Freeway near Elysian Park

An overturned big rig brought traffic to a standstill on the northbound 5 Freeway through the Elysian Valley neighborhood Monday morning.

The incident occurred about 5:15 a.m. when the truck overturned near Stadium Way, spilling fuel onto the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A dark-colored SUV got caught up in the incident and came to a stop near the center divider.

It was unclear if the vehicle had crashed into the big rig, but the SUV eventually caught fire and was engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

There was no immediate word on any injuries resulting from the incident.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the closure of all northbound lanes shortly after the big rig overturned. The lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 7:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Video from the scene showed vehicles attempting to exit the 5 Freeway by going down the Riverside Drive onramp.

Delays on the northbound 5 Freeway were seen all the way back to the 710 Freeway.

SIGALERT: NB I-5 AT STADIUM WAY, ALL LANES BLOCKED WITH TRAFFIC DIVERTED OFF AT BROADWAY AND NB I-110 TRANSITION TO NB I-5 BLOCKED FOR 2 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) December 21, 2020