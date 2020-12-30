Overturned big rig prompts hourslong closure on 10 Freeway transition in downtown L.A.

A big rig crash prompted an hourslong SigAlert Wednesday morning on the westbound 10 Freeway where it transitions to the northbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. when the big rig overturned, spilling plywood onto the freeway transition lanes, the California Highway Patrol stated.

The incident prompted officials to issue a SigAlert, closing the transition road for several hours.

The lanes were expected to remain closed until about 9:20 a.m., according to the CHP.

Traffic was being diverted off at Mission Road until crews can clean up the freeway.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the incident.

