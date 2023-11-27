A crash involving a Corvette and a big rig prompted the closure of all lanes except the HOV on the westbound 134 Freeway through Pasadena overnight.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 134 Freeway just west of San Rafael Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An overturned big rig is seen on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena on Nov. 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Two victims were found trapped inside the big rig and had to be extricated, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Both patients were transported from the scene, but their conditions were unknown.

Video showed the big rig was down across all westbound lanes except the HOV lane.

A SigAlert, expected to continue until about 5:45 a.m., was issued for the closure.

The badly damaged Corvette was towed away from the scene. It was unclear if anyone inside the Corvette was injured in the incident.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but the CHP stated that a car may have been weaving in and out of traffic prior to the crash.