Ring video shared with KTLA shows a mountain lion that later attacked a dog in Silver Lake on Dec. 2, 2022.

A man was able to fight off a mountain lion that attacked his dog outside his Silver Lake home last week, his neighbor told KTLA.

The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace.

Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the mountain lion walking in front of his home.

Seconds later, a dog can be heard yelping in the distance and his owner screaming “Hey, hey hey!”

The owner is then seen running back toward his house carrying and the dog, and the pet can still be heard whimpering.

Moments later, as the cougar continued roaming the block, the dog’s owner came back out of his home and shooed the mountain lion away.

Kelly’s video then shows the owner talking to Kelly explaining what happened.

“It bit up Taz,” the man said about his Chihuahua. “We’re going to take him to the vet right now.”

The owner said he thought the mountain lion was a dog at first, before the large cat snatched up Taz, Kelly detailed in an email to KTLA.

Kelly said the man “kicked and punched” the cougar until it let go of his dog.

He added that the mountain lion continued circling the area for about another hour.

A GoFundMe started by a friend indicates Taz “received some pretty deep bite marks and scratches that required stitches and medical attention.”

The attack comes just weeks after another Chihuahua was attacked and killed by a mountain lion later determined to be the infamous P-22.

The cougar in Friday’s incident did appear to be collared, but it hasn’t been confirmed as P-22.