The owner of a replica black and red Chevrolet van from the 1980s television show “The A Team” has been arrested for alleged sexual crimes with a minor that took place in his van and now authorities are working to locate additional victims.

Edmundo Alarcon, 44, of Chino is accused of developing a relationship with a minor in November 2022 and, over the course of the relationship through July 2023, coercing the victim to engage in unlawful sexual acts, a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department stated.

Edmundo Alarcon, 44, from Chino was arrested on Oct. 31, 2023, and charged with sexual assault of a minor under duress. (SBSD)

Deputies from the Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station served a search warrant at the 44-year-old’s residence on Oct. 31, where the suspect was subsequently arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of sexual penetration of minor under duress.

THE A-TEAM — Pictured: 1983 GMC Vandura — Photo by: Ron TomNBCU Photo Bank

Authorities also noted that Alarcon owns a replica Volkswagen van from the iconic cartoon “Scooby-Doo,” referred to on the show as The Mystery Machine.

Anyone with information about this investigation or who may be aware of additional victims of Alarcon is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-7827463 or online at We-Tip.