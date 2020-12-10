Owner of Beverly Grove store alleges he was pepper sprayed after confronting thief

The owner of Kitson in Beverly Grove says he was pepper sprayed at the store Monday, after confronting a woman he caught stealing. A part of the interaction was caught on video.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 9, 2020.

