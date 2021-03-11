Owner of Conception dive boat that caught fire, killing 34, has sold rest of fleet amid flurry of new lawsuits

The Vision and the Truth, owned by the same company that owned the Conception, have been sold.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The owner of the Conception dive boat that caught fire off the Channel Islands, killing 34 below deck, has sold the two remaining boats in the fleet amid a flurry of new lawsuits filed by the victims’ families.

Truth Aquatics was cited by the National Transportation Safety Board for poor oversight and a lack of a required roving night watch in the Labor Day 2019 deaths on the Conception. The buyer of the two vessels is a newly formed company, Channel Island Expeditions, described by the U.S. Coast Guard as being led by longtime adventurers in the oceans around the coastal islands.

The sale comes as several families of those killed off Santa Cruz Island filed wrongful death lawsuits against Truth Aquatics and owner Glen Fritzler in Los Angeles Superior Court. Those suits follow on the heels of the Conception owners agreeing to pause litigation in federal court in which it sought to avoid paying any more than the value of the burned vessel under a steamship era law that protected boat owners.

Attorney John R. Hillsman, who represents six families who are suing, said Truth Aquatics agreed to abate its federal litigation, a move that allows the families to proceed in Los Angeles Superior Court with their lawsuits.

