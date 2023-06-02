An Apple Valley man and a witness found and confronted the woman driving his stolen car, leading to her arrest and the return of his vehicle, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The vehicle owner, an unidentified 64-year-old man, and a witness spotted the vehicle several weeks after it had been stolen and contacted the driver, officials said in a news release.

When a deputy located the trio in the 14000 block of Osage Road at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the owner and witness were “arguing about the vehicle” with Apple Valley resident Desteney McAllister, 26, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

McAllister was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the High Desert Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, officials said.

The car was returned to its owner.

