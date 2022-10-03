56-year-old Usha Martin and 51-year-old Bhagwan Bill, both of Apple Valley, arrested for abuse of dependent adult, on Oct. 1, 2022 (SBSD)

The owners of a residential care facility in Apple Valley were arrested after deputies found evidence of abuse of at least three residents. Now authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to 12631 Algonquin Rd. Saturday around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a disabled adult being abused at the location.

During the investigation, authorities said they located two additional victims.

After a search warrant was authorized and served, the residential care facility owners, 56-year-old Usha Martin and 51-year-old Bhagwan Bill, both of Apple Valley, were arrested.

The pair were booked at the High Desert Detention Center for dependent adult abuse, according to a news release. Both suspects are currently out on bail.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Apple Valley Police Department Detective Gagne at 760-240-7400 or Deputy Loup at 760-956-5001.