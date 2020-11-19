Owners of businesses tied to downtown L.A. explosion strike plea deals

The owners of two smoking and vaping supply stores in downtown Los Angeles where a large explosion left several firefighters seriously injured struck plea deals with prosecutors Thursday that call for their businesses to pay more than $100,000 to the city.

As part of the agreement with the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, the retail businesses, Smoke Tokes and Green Buddha, must pay the Los Angeles Fire Department roughly $127,000 to compensate the agency for the investigation into the May 16 blast, which rocked downtown L.A. In addition, Raheel Lakhany and Shafaq Sattar, who each owned one of businesses, agreed to cease operating at the location of the fire.

Charges against Lakhany and Sattar as individual defendants were dismissed as part of the deal. Instead, their businesses pleaded no contest to four municipal code violations involving the improper storage of flammable materials and other fire code violations.

The men and their businesses were charged as part of a sweeping criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office in August, which alleged 300 violations against them, the owner of the building where the stores were located, and other management firms associated with the location. A court hearing for the building owner, Steve Lee, was continued Thursday until February. A representative for Lee declined to comment.

