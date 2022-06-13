Oxnard police are investigating after an Oxnard Fire Department station was shot at early Sunday morning.

Multiple gunshots were fired at Fire Station 3 at 150 Hill Street around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department shared images of bullet holes, casings and bullets embedded into the wall of the station.

Several bullets entered through windows and lodged into walls. One of the broken windows was directly above a cot where a firefighter had been sleeping at the time of the shooting.

No firefighters were injured, the Department said, and the shooting is under investigation by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or by submitting a tip online.