Oxnard man accused of sexually assaulting 3 teenage girls he met as church volunteer

Isaias Vasquez is seen in a booking photo released Feb. 24, 2021, by the Oxnard Police Department.

An Oxnard man has been arrested on suspicion of various sex crimes, including rape, against three teenage girls he met while volunteering at a local church, officials said Wednesday.

Isaias “Carlos” Vasquez, 44, is accused of attacking two girls after luring them to Oxnard area motels under the pretense of cleaning jobs, and sexually assaulting a third girl in a car in the Ojai area, Oxnard police said in a news release.

The crimes allegedly took place in the first two months of this year.

The investigation began Feb. 12, when a 14-year-old girl told Oxnard police Vasquez sexually assaulted her at a local motel after promising her a cleaning job.

Detectives on the case then learned of another victim, a 17-year-old who described a similar assault that took place in January at an unknown motel, possibly in Oxnard, officials said.

On Feb. 15, investigators say they uncovered another 14-year-old girl who Vasquez sexually assaulted on Jan. 31 while in a car in an unincorporated area of Ojai.

A joint investigation by Oxnard police and Ventura County sheriff’s officials determined Vasquez met his three victims while volunteering at Iglesia Pentecostes Un Nuevo Florecer in the 3000 block of Nyeland Avenue, just north of Oxnard city limits.

The victims are all Oxnard residents, officials said.

Detectives say they have also obtained evidence that corroborates the crimes.

Vasquez was initially arrested Feb. 15 by Oxnard police on suspicion of raping an unconscious person, but was released two days later on $100,000 bail, officials said.

Sheriff’s detectives again arrested Vasquez on Feb. 18, booking him on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts in the Ojai area. And on Feb. 20, police detectives contacted Vasquez at the jail and arrested him, again, on suspicion of raping the 17-year-old victim.

Vasquez was expected to appear in court Wednesday after Ventura County prosecutors charged him with “several felony counts” related to the sex assaults, according to the Oxnard police release.

Inmate records showed he remained in custody Wednesday night on $1 million bail.

Detectives say they’re continuing to investigate, and they believe Vasquez could have additional victims.

Anyone with information can contact sheriff’s Detective Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723 or Oxnard police Detective Kevin Adair at 805-385-7663.