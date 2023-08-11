Jacob Jamal Steir is shown in an undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty on Thursday to several charges connected to a 2017 shooting that killed a woman and wounded another person.

Jacob Jamal Steir, 26, admitted to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and three special allegations, including his second felony strike, according to a press release from Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

On Oct. 8, 2017, Alexis Jean Lopez was killed and her passenger wounded when an “associate” of Steir opened fire on their vehicle in the Neyland Acres of unincorporated Oxnard, apparently under the mistaken belief that the passenger was involved in an unrelated shooting earlier that day, the DA’s office said.

Steir provided his illegally owned gun to his associate for the shooting, as proven by forensic tests on the weapon, prosecutors said.

The shooter has not yet been arrested, but the prosecutor of Steir’s case, Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick, said officials hope to rectify that in the near future.

“I am very appreciative to the Oxnard Police Department and Detective Ken Tougas for their efforts in resolving this case,” Barrick said. “In the beginning, they had very little evidence on which to proceed. It was only through their patience and determination that an arrest could finally be made. We are hopeful that the subject who pulled the trigger will be brought to justice soon.”

Steir is scheduled to be sentenced in Ventura County Superior Court on the morning of Sept. 26.

In the meantime, he is being held at the Todd Road Jail in lieu of $1.01 million bail.