Oxnard man arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, beating her and pointing a gun at her head: Sheriff

A 57-year-old Oxnard man was arrested Friday after allegedly breaking into the home of a woman he used to date and beating her, officials said.

Just before midnight Thursday, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of Second Street in the city of Fillmore, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Lang Martinez unlawfully entered the residence of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and battered her while she was asleep in her bed, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

When the victim told him that she was going to call for help, Lang took her cell phone. He also had a firearm that he pointed at her head, officials said.

The victim fought back and was able to kick the firearm out of Lang’s hand. She was then able to run outside of her residence and drive to the Fillmore Police Station to notify law enforcement.

During a search at the victim’s residence, deputies located the firearm that Lang had pointed at the victim, the department said.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday, a deputy observed a vehicle Lang was associated with traveling in

the area of Sespe Avenue and A Street in Fillmore. A traffic stop was conducted, and Lang was taken into custody.

He was later booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, criminal threats, burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lang’s bail is set at $1 million.