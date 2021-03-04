Oxnard man arrested after drugs, crocodile found at home: Police

A 44-year-old Oxnard man has been arrested after authorities found a variety of drugs as well as a 4-foot crocodile at his waterfront home earlier this week, police said.

Oxnard police released this photo of the crocodile.

Officers were conducting a probation search at the suspect’s residence in the 2500 block of Peninsula Road on Tuesday evening when they made the discoveries, according to an Oxnard Police Department news release.

The crocodile was “found submerged in a poorly secured tank with rancid water,” police officials said in the release.

Officials expressed concern that the reptile could’ve escaped into the Channel Islands Harbor due to the home’s proximity to the water.

The animal was confiscated by California Department of Fish and Wildlife wardens, who assisted with the investigation. The crocodile was then transported “to a safe and secure location,” the release stated.

Police also found methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine inside the home, investigators said.

Donny Askar was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of heroin and methamphetamine, and animal cruelty, all felonies. He also faces a potential misdemeanor charge for alleged illegal possession of the crocodile.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 805-385-7600 or go to the website oxnardpd.org and click on “Report Suspicious Activity.”

Anonymous tips can also be left through Ventura County Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or online at venturacountycrimestoppers.org.