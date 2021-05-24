Oxnard man charged in connection with sexual assaults dating back to 2003

Rodolfo Fernandez Franco is shown in photos from 2003 and 2021 released by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on May 24, 2021.

An Oxnard man has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes in connection with assaults as far back as 2003, officials announced Monday.

Rodolfo Fernandez Franco, 40, was charged with one count of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count of assault with intent to commit rape, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The counts stem from three separate alleged sexual assaults: The first crime allegedly occurred Feb. 16, 2003, in Oxnard, the second is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 21, 2003, in Ventura, and the most recent assault allegedly happened on Dec. 20, 2020, officials said.

Authorities did not elaborate on the accusations or the victims.

Franco pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance Monday. He is scheduled to return to court on June 22 and is currently in custody without bail.

Oxnard police are continuing with their investigation into Franco and detectives believe there could be additional victims who have not come forward.

Officials shared photos of Franco from 2003 as well as from this year in case other potential victims recognize him.

Anyone with additional information about Franco or similar incidents involving the defendant can call Detective Michael McManama at 805 -385-7662.