A jury found a man from Oxnard guilty on Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree robbery for a crime spree that took place in 2017.

David Flores, 25, was found responsible for the shooting deaths of Aaron Austin and Eduardo Viveros, along with two other accomplices who have previously pled guilty.

On May 16, 2017, police found Aaron Austin with four gunshot wounds in front of an apartment complex on North G Street in Oxnard. He was pronounced dead at the Ventura County Medical Center.

On the same day, Eduardo Viveros was shot three times by Flores. He died on Perkins Road in Oxnard.

According to police, the shootings were separated by less than 30 minutes.

Flores and his two accomplices also robbed three additional victims at gunpoint during the crime spree.

“This jury saved lives with their verdicts,” said Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick. “There is no doubt in my mind that if David Flores were to ever get out of prison, he would kill again.”

Flores will be sentenced on April 19.