A 41-year-old Oxnard man was convicted last week of sexual assaults that took place between 2003 to 2020, officials said.

On June 24, a jury found Rodolfo Fernandez Franco guilty of one count of forcible rape, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sodomy by use of force and one count of assault with the intent to commit rape, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also found true the allegation that the offenses involved more than one victim.

The charges related to three separate sexual assaults:

The first occurred on Feb. 16, 2003, in Oxnard; the second occurred days later on Feb. 21, 2003, in Ventura; and the most recent assault occurred on Dec. 20, 2020, in Oxnard, officials said.

After that incident, Franco left behind a face mask, and DNA testing linked the item to the defendant and to one of the 2003 assaults, officials said.

An investigation revealed that he was tied to all three incidents.

Franco faces 60 years to life, plus four years in prison when he is sentenced July 29, officials said.