An Oxnard man faces five felony charges, including murder, in connection with two shootings, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Willis Nichols, 20, faces a murder charge in the March 12, 2022, shooting of Adrian Sandoval, prosecutors said in a news release.

In that attack, which occurred at an abandoned retail building in Oxnard, Sandoval was declared dead at the scene, while “bullets struck at least two other partygoers causing significant injury,” prosecutors said.

He was arrested six days later, according to jail records.

Nichols was also implicated in a Dec. 24, 2021, shooting at the Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard.

Nichols allegedly fired at a vehicle in the parking lot, striking one person and narrowly missing another, said prosecutors, who added that the wounded person suffered “severe injury.”

In addition to the murder count, Nichols has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to jail records.

Nichols is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Oct. 4.

He is being held without bail at the Ventura County Main Jail.