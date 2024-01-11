A suspected gang member from Oxnard could receive a 60-year federal prison sentence after he was arrested for the alleged possession of methamphetamine for sale and an illegal gun.

Roy Jesus Alonzo, 46, was arrested on Dec. 27, about 10 months after he allegedly trafficked drugs while armed with a 9 mm handgun in February 2023, the FBI said in a news release. Alonzo, also known as “Casper” or “Ghost,” is a member of the Sur Town Chiques street gang, officials added.

According to the FBI, Alonzo was indicted on Nov. 30 on three charges: possession with intent to distribute over an ounce of methamphetamine, carrying and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Dec. 27, Alonzo was ordered to be held in custody until his trial, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 20. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in federal prison.

Ventura County inmate records indicate he has since been extradited, and federal inmate records show he is being held at MDC Los Angeles.