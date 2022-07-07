An Oxnard man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly fatally shot another man at an underground party in March, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s office.

Willis Nichols, 19, allegedly shot and killed Adrian Sandoval, also of Oxnard, at an abandoned Goodwill store on Saviers Road in Oxnard on March 12, according to a press release from the office of District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

Sandoval was declared dead at the scene.

Nichols, who fired into “a group of people” at the party, also struck and wounded two other men during the shooting, according to the release. Those men both survived.

He faces a charge of murder with a special allegation that he used a firearm to commit the crime, as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with special allegations of inflicting great bodily injury, according to the DA’s office.

His bail has been set at $1.35 million.

The DA’s office said Willis did not enter a plea during his July 7 court date, though he is due to appear again on Aug. 4. According to jail records, however, Willis will appear in Ventura County Superior Court on July 14.