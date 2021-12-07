Oxnard man gets 35 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife in the presence of their 6 children

Alfredo Ortiz is seen in photos released by the Oxnard Police Department in January 2017.

An Oxnard man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife in the presence of their six children in 2017, officials announced Monday.

Alfredo Ortiz, 38, of Oxnard pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and admitted to using a gun, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The killing happened on Jan. 5, 2017, in the 100 block of North Juanita Street, where witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a woman into a home before several gunshots were heard, the Oxnard Police Department said at the time.

Another woman and six children were then seen running away from the home.

Inside, police found Ortiz’s wife, Teresa, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Responding officers started life saving measures, but the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The husband fled the scene following the shooting, and nearby schools were placed on lockdown as police probed the area.

Ortiz was eventually found and arrested the next day, after he allegedly tried to carjack an agricultural worker in a field in the unincorporated area of Somis.