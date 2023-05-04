An Oxnard man was found guilty on Thursday of fatally stabbing a man at a house party.

Librado Ruiz Rojo, 22, pled guilty to one felony count of second-degree murder for the death of Carlos Murillo, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 26, 2020, Oxnard police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on the 3000 block of Sycamore Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Investigators learned that as Murillo and a group of friends were leaving the party, the suspect, Rojo, challenged them to a fight.

A physical altercation broke out between the two men when Rojo stabbed Murillo multiple times, court documents said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Murillo was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed he had been stabbed 10 times.

“The family and friends of Carlos Murillo have had to endure so much over the past three-and-a-half years trying to understand why Carlos was gone, while simultaneously and tirelessly advocating for the person who murdered him to be brought to justice,” said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. “Today’s guilty plea will serve as a testament to the strength they have displayed during this awful ordeal that no family should ever have to bear.”

Rojo is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6 at the Ventura County Superior Court.