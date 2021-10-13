Oxnard man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 3 young relatives

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three children in his family, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday.

Nick Langkilde, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of forcible rape of a minor and two counts of lewd acts upon a child, which he admitted involved “substantial sexual contact,” according to Nasarenko’s release.

Police did not detail the nature of Langkilde’s relationship with the three victims other than to say they are related.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 at the Ventura County Superior Court, where Langkilde is expected to be sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison.