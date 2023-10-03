A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for molesting a child multiple times between 2016 and 2020, officials announced Tuesday.

The 10 year and eight month sentence of Victor Villanueva Legaria is the maximum he could get after being convicted in July of two felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, and one felony count of lewd acts on a child aged 14 or 15.

“The jury also found true the special allegations that Legaria took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offenses and that the victim was particularly vulnerable,” the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Legaria shared a home with the victim, who was 11 years old when the abuse began.

The victim reported the abuse to a family member in 2020 and Oxnard police began investigating, officials said.

“I’m glad the court sent the message that child molestation will not be tolerated in Ventura County,” Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore. “Although the sentence is exactly what we hoped for, it only represents one step toward healing the trauma suffered by the victim.”