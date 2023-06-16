A man from Oxnard was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Friday, and now his case will be heard by a federal judge.

According to a release from the FBI, Pedro Garcia, 27, also known as “Maniac,” was indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles for illegally possessing a .38 special revolver and ammunition because he had been previously convicted of a felony.

Garcia, who is a known member of the Colonia Chiques street gang, had been convicted of various violations of the California Penal Code and the Health and Safety Code, including assault with a deadly weapon, battery with criminal street gang activity, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and evading a police officer, among other offenses.

If convicted, Garcia would face a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

His initial appearance in federal court is scheduled for Friday afternoon.