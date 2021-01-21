Oxnard plastic surgeon charged with sexually assaulting 15 patients

An Oxnard plastic surgeon accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients is facing several more criminal charges after another 14 women came forward, prosecutors said Thursday.

David Michelson appears in a photo released by the Oxnard Police Department on Aug. 5, 2020.

David Michelson, a 73-year-old Newbury Park resident, faces a total of 37 charges stemming from allegations involving patients who were mostly Spanish-speaking and residents of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Michelson pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $100,000. As a part of his bail, Michelson was ordered to surrender his medical license through Jan. 20.

Prosecutors said it appears many of the victims are from Santa Maria, about 100 miles from Oxnard.

On Jan. 21, Michelson was arraigned in connection with 22 counts of sexual assault spanning from 2011 to 2019 involving one patient at his private medical practice, according to prosecutors.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said the woman reported the crimes directly to the Oxnard Police Department. Police announced Michelson’s arrest in August, leading to more than a dozen other women reporting more allegations against him to authorities.

Anyone with information can call Detective Juan Morales of the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-3922.