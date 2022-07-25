A man who was injured in a brawl that broke out at a soccer game at a high school in Oxnard died early Monday, police said.

Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, died more than two weeks after an on-field fight erupted over a referee’s decision during a July 10 game between adult soccer teams, of which Sanchez was a player.

The brawl happened at Oxnard High School located at 3400 W Gonzales Rd. and included both players and spectators, police said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of battery but the investigation continues.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office scheduled an autopsy Tuesday to determine the exact cause of his death.