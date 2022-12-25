One person is dead and three more hospitalized after a fire in Oxnard early Christmas morning.

The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin.

Fire and smoke showed from the back of the structure when firefighters arrived, and four people who had been trapped were pulled from a converted garage.

One was declared dead at the scene, while three others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but McCaslin noted that there were no smoke alarms in the structure.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.