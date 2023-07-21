An eleventh grader at an Oxnard high school is excelling in cross country and track and field, despite running on a prosthetic leg that is not built for athletic competition.

Erick Aleman is a junior at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard who has been competing in school and CIF-sanctioned running events since middle school.

Erick is diagnosed with Hanhart Syndrome, a congenital issue that causes undeveloped extremities. In Erick’s case, all of his upper and lower limbs have been affected, especially his left leg.

“I’m missing my hand and my left foot, and then my right hand and my right foot are different than other people,” Erick said.

Erick Aleman runs in a race in this undated photo provided by Garrett Reynolds and GoFundMe.

Despite his challenges, he’s found a love for running, finishing in the middle of the pack in many races against fellow athletes who do not have any disabilities, as well as dominating many races against fellow para-athletes.

In July he competed in the Angel City Games held at USC, the largest Paralympic sporting event in the country. He took first place in the 200m, 400m, 800m and second place in the 100m.

All the more impressive, he’s been doing it on a prosthetic leg that isn’t designed for running. His coach says his walking prosthetic doesn’t offer nearly as much range of motion and energy return that a specially designed running prosthetic does.

Now Erick’s coach and other supporters are trying to raise funds to get the athlete the proper tools to exceed, including a running prosthetic.

“This would allow him to compete at his best not only in high school events but also in para-athletics moving forward,” said Garrett Reynolds, Erick’s coach

A closeup image shows the walking prosthetic that Erick Aleman has been using in races. (Oxnard Unified School District)

He believes that the right prosthetic could propel Erick into the upper echelon of para-athletics, allowing him to compete at meets around the country and give him a “realistic opportunity to break national records,” which he may have already accomplished.

“I can genuinely say that Erick is one of the hardest-working young men I have seen,” Reynolds wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Erick never complains or has excuses. He truly has a natural gift for running, and a running prosthetic would allow him to compete on an equitable level, and would empower him to reach his full potential as an athlete and as a human being.”

“I want to get a running ‘blade’ because I heard it was going to help me run against other high school athletes,” Erick said. “I’ll be more competitive in races.”

The goal for the fundraiser was to collect $15,000 for Erick’s “blade” style prosthetic. They’ve already exceeded that goal.

He hopes that the new running prosthetic will unlock a new level in his game and help him pursue the sport he loves at the next level.

To learn more about Erick and donate to his cause, click here.